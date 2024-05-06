Titans UDFA Sleeper is a Surprising Name
The Tennessee Titans added 10 undrafted free agents following the 2024 NFL Draft, but their best shot to make the team may be their most surprising name.
According to Justin Melo of Music City Miracle, the Titans are very interested in what former N.C. State kicker Brayden Narveson. So much so, that they made sure to add him after an impressive showing at their local Pro Day prior to the NFL Draft.
"Independent sources confirmed to Music City Miracles that Narveson put forth an impressive showing at the local day, which is where Tennessee’s interest in him was elevated. Titans special teams coach Colt Anderson was especially impressed with Narveson’s workout," Melo writes.
Narveson hit 18 of his 23 field goal attempts during his final college season, coverting 78.3% of his kicks. He finished his career hitting 71 of 91 attempts with a 78% field goal percentage.
The Titans may not be looking to move on from Nick Folk just yet, but the veteran kicker is 39-years-old and at some point, the team will have to begin searching for a succession plan. As of right now, that plan looks like Narveson, and you never know if his impressive Pro Day could lead to a roster spot as an undrafted rookie.
