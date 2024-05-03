Titans Expected to Add Veteran Safety
Last season, the Tennessee Titans added extra draft capital after trading All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fifth and sixth-round pick, along with safety Terrell Edmunds.
Despite the former first-rounder, Edmunds, playing all nine games last season, the team never found their groove with him. And as free agency hit, Edmunds walked and has since had little noise surrounding him about signing.
As for the Titans, they continue to look for a safety, and team reporter Jim Wyatt believes they'll be adding one at some point this summer.
"I've heard plenty of rumors and reported visits as well, Raymond. I do expect the team to add a veteran safety at some point, it's just a matter of who and when," Wyatt wrote in his mailbag when asked if rumors about Justin Simmons held any ground.
The Titans have been rumored to a few names, including Simmons, Marcus Maye and Quandre Diggs. They're broughten Simmons in for a visit, and the former Denver Broncos All-Pro remains an option as OTAs and mini camp loom.
With names still out there, the Titans should be able to sign a bigger name before camp. And while they've yet to make a move, it's expected they do.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!