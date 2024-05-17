Should Titans Trade Malik Willis?
The Tennessee Titans are under a new coach in Brian Callahan, and that could mean the end is near for third-year quarterback Malik Willis.
Willis, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has had a rough start to his career, which has been defined by a lot of moving pieces around him in the Titans organization. After his first season, the general manager that drafted him, Jon Robinson, was fired. Then, after Year 2, the coach that brought him aboard, Mike Vrabel, exited the Titans.
Now, general manager Ran Carthon and head coach Brian Callahan are leading the charge, but they have added two quarterbacks in Will Levis and Mason Rudolph who project to be higher than him on the depth chart. That's why CBS Sports projects he could be on the trade block this offseason.
"Humble and mobile as he may be, Willis has effectively been shortchanged by two straight Titans regimes, with current general manager Ran Carthon not only building around young starter Will Levis but adding Mason Rudolph as a new No. 2," CBS Sports writes. "It's possible Willis might prefer a fresh start, and an acquiring team would have the added bonus of getting him under contract through 2025."
The Titans might be able to get some value on the trade market in the form of a late-round pick, but there's also reason to keep him. Perhaps a fresh start with Callahan in a new offense is what Willis needs.
There is no such thing as too much quarterback depth in the NFL, so keeping Willis could give the Titans another arm in the room worth working with. That being said, if the Titans don't see a future with Willis, it might be in their best interest to move on now so that they can use that roster spot elsewhere.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!