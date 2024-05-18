Titans Hold Small Schedule Advantage
The Tennessee Titans schedule came out earlier this week, and there's a small edge the team will have in a handful of games this season.
The Titans will either have an equal amount of rest days or an advantage in the first 16 games of the season. The only game in which they won't will come in Week 18 when they face the Houston Texans, who play their penultimate game on Christmas Day four days before the Titans suit up on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Titans will have this advantage in four games this season: Week 2 against the New York Jets, coming off a bye in Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts, Week 7 on the road facing the Buffalo Bills, Week 12 in Houston against the Texans and Week 15 in their contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Rest advantage affects some teams more than others. Since 2003, the New England Patriots have a 48-18 record when they have more rest than their opponent. However, the Titans have a below .500 record at 26-28, which ranks 20th in the league.
It comes down to the team in whether it turns this into an advantage or not, and if the Titans can take advantage, they can pull out some key wins on their schedule.
