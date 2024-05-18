Titans Rookie DT Among Riskiest Picks
The Tennessee Titans were thrilled when T'Vondre Sweat was still available when they were on the clock in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Sweat was seen as a potential first-round pick in the weeks leading up to the draft, but an arrest for a DWI charge saw his stock plummet. That's why Bleacher Report labeled him as one of the most controversial picks from last month's draft.
"An off-field red flag went up just before the draft when Sweat was arrested for DWI in Texas. To say the timing of that arrest was less than ideal is an understatement," Bleacher Report writes. "The DWI is a serious offense, to be sure. But Sweat doesn't have a history of off-field issues at Texas, and the reality is that young men make mistakes. The key will be what Sweat does after making one."
On top of that, Sweat weighed in at 366 pounds at the NFL Combine, which would make him the NFL's heaviest defender. The quickness and mobility needed in the NFL is different than college, and there could be some durability concerns.
However, the Titans didn't feel any of those flags were red enough to not take Sweat in the second round, which means the team has faith that he can turn into a long-term option for Tennessee on the defensive line.
