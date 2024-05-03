Warren Moon Addresses Titans vs Texans Uniform Dispute
NASHVILLE — Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon might've played in Houston, but his heart is with the Tennessee Titans based on his reaction to the latest drama over team uniforms.
The Texans have reached an agreement to incorporate Columbia Blue, also known as Houston Oilers Blue, into one of their alternate jerseys for the 2024 season. Moon, a former quarterback for the Oilers, believes that when the franchise moved from Houston to Nashville and became the Titans, the Texans lost the right to wear anything related to the Oilers.
Moon addressed the matter on a recent episode of the Up & Adams Show.
“The Tennessee Titans own that uniform, they own the history of the Houston Oilers,” Moon told Up & Adams. “They had a chance to own it themselves and they didn’t want that ownership, they wanted to create their own identity, which makes sense. They’re the Houston Texans coming in, let’s create our own identity. But now because the Houston Oilers uniforms became so popular coming up, they wanted it back. You can’t have it both ways.”
Moon, who announced one of the Titans picks during the 2024 NFL Draft is drawing a line in the sand and making his allegiance clear.
Why can’t they just stay with what they had?” Moon said. “They had a really nice-looking uniform the first time. Why do they have to keep harping on that? I don’t understand that, I really don’t. Have your own identity. You have a really good football team right now that won a playoff game last year, they got a chance to maybe go to a Super Bowl this year, just create your own identity. Forget about the Houston Oilers, forget about the Tennessee Titans… I think if they weren’t in the same division, this wouldn’t be as big a deal.”
When the Oilers left Houston, unlike Cleveland, the city made no attempt to keep its logos, colors, or name. As a result, the team took its logos and colors with it when it moved to Tennessee and became the Titans. Although it doesn't make much sense geographically, the team still uses the Oilers' name as a throwback.
It'll be interesting to see which uniforms the teams wear they play twice this year.
