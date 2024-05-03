Titans Expected to Land Two Colorado Stars
The Tennessee Titans are officially a team to watch for two Colorado superstars. And despite Deion Sanders saying Shedeur Sanders may have to pull an Eli Manning and say he won't be playing for certain teams, some outlets already believe he's headed to Music City.
In two way-too-early 2025 NFL mock drafts, the Titans land either Sanders or his co-star Travis Hunter. Both within the top five picks of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Walter Football believes, despite giving Will Levis another shot in 2024, the team will find themselves with the first-overall pick, looking to add their franchsie quarterback.
"The Titans could give Will Levis the 2024 season, but if he doesn’t lock down the job, they could look to replace him in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Sanders was very good in 2023, completing 69 percent of his passes for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and three interceptions. He picked up four rushing touchdowns as well. Multiple team sources thought Sanders (6-2, 215) had the potential to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft," they write.
CBS Sports believes Tennessee finishes with the second-overall pick, adding cornerback/wide receiver Hunter to their roster, right after Sanders goes to Carolina Panthers first overall.
"Imagine if I told you five years ago that not only would Colorado have two players drafted in the first round, but they'd have a chance to be top-10 picks. Hunter is a special talent who looks like an NFL star on both sides of the ball," CBS Sports writes.
The Titans could probably use both, and their 2024 campaign could set themselves up for a star-studded top of the 2025 NFL Draft. Maybe things work out better for them this season, but if they don't, they have two options at the top of the draft that could be gamechangers at the next level.
