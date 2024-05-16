3 Takeaways from Titans Schedule
The Tennessee Titans and the rest of the NFL has their schedule for the upcoming season, and they are now circling dates and looking at the months ahead to plan for what's to come.
Here are three takeaways from the team's schedule:
Early Bye
The Titans are in the first group of teams to have a bye, which comes in Week 5. This means the team will then play 13 consecutive weeks down the stretch, which could turn out to be a negative if injuries start to pile up.
The bye also comes after the Titans' lone primetime game, a Week 4 Monday Night Football contest against the Miami Dolphins, giving the team one less day in their break.
Rough October
The Titans are off that first week in October, but they face arguably the toughest part of their schedule in the weeks to follow.
They host the Indianapolis Colts at home in Week 6 before back-to-back road contests against the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. If the Titans can pick up a win in this stretch, it should be considered a success.
Divisional Games Down The Stretch
If the Titans don't knock themselves out before mid-December, they will have massive opportunities in the final three weeks of the season.
They visit the Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars before finishing the season at home against the Houston Texans.
This could give the Titans an opportunity to make some noise in the AFC South if they are within striking distance of the top spot.
