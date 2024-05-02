Titans Next Signing: Should It Be Tyler Boyd?
NASHVILLE — Free agent wide receiver Tyler Boyd recently visited with the Tennessee Titans. Should first-year Titans coach re-unite with Boyd in the Music City or explore other options?
Before we get into that question here are some highlights from Boyd's eight seasons with the Cincinnatti Bengals.
- Two seasons of 1,000-plus yards;
- 31 touchdowns; and
- 513 career receptions
No. Don't do it.
There's not much argument against signing Boyd unless he ends up creating a bidding war that makes him too expensive for Titans general manger Ran Carthon to sign and fill other needs.
It's also fair to point out that Boyd is 29 and will be 30 by the end of the season. Another concern is his drop-off in production last season. Some of that is because star quarterback Joe Burrow missed significant time with an injury, but does it make sense to sign an older receiver when the Titans are trying to rebuild with a new coaching staff?
Yes. Make him a Titan.
Even though Boyd had career-lows in several categories he's a viable slot receiver who knows Callahan's system well. Callahan will call his own plays as the head coach and its invaluable to have a player knows what the coach likes.
Callahan was the Bengals’ offensive coordinator from 2019 to 23 and worked directly with Boyd. If anyone knows what Boyd still has in the tank it'd be Callahan.
Boyd had 67 catches for 667 yards and two touchdowns with the Bengals last season. Putting him with Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins could give the Titans a strong starting wide receiver group.
Verdict
Let's be real, the main theme of the 2024 season for the Titans is learning if Will Levis can be viable starting quarterback. If there's an opportunity to improve the wide receiver room at a reasonable cost the Titans should make it happen.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!