Titans Offseason Gets Mixed Reviews
The Tennessee Titans have continued to turnover the roster with general manager Ran Carthon and new head coach Brian Callahan.
Carthon is in his second year on the job, and now that he has hired his head coach running mate, he can have a clearer vision on how to reshape the roster. In free agency, the Titans may have been the league's most aggressive team, earning an "A" in Bleacher Report's offseason report card.
"While Tennessee probably overpaid a bit for Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard, they'll help Brian Callahan implement his offense. So will former Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd. Trading for standout cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was another move that made plenty of sense for the rebuilding Titans," Bleacher Report writes.
The Titans weren't afraid to make big moves, and that should make them competitive in a tough AFC South this season. They went from a likely fourth-place finish to a potential contender with these moves.
Bleacher Report would have given the Titans an "A" for the entire offseason, but they were perplexed by Tennessee's draft, giving them a "C" for their efforts.
"Tennessee's draft decisions were more curious, however. Rookie tackle JC Latham has plenty of upside, but Penn State's Olumuyiwa Fashanu was available and arguably a cleaner left tackle prospect. Using a second-round pick on big-bodied run-stuffer T'Vondre Sweat was also a questionable decision considering the Titans ranked seventh in yards per carry allowed last season," Bleacher Report writes.
Even though Latham and Sweat could be considered reaches, they represent potential long-term starters for the Titans, and that should be a positive.
Overall, averaging the "A" grade in free agency and the "C" grade in the draft gives the Titans a "B", and while they may deserve a "plus" in front of that letter grade, there's no denying that Tennessee has made positive change during the offseason.
