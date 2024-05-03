Could Titans Next Move Be Justin Simmons?
Could the Tennessee Titans make a last-minute splash in the free agent market? With a key piece missing from their defense and a superstar still looking for a deal, things could still work out for the Titans this summer.
Following the NFL Draft, the Titans biggest needs include a starting safety. Right now, Elijah Molden is set to start next to Amani Hooker. That isn't the worst setup in the NFL, but Molden is likely better suited to come off the bench, and luckily, Tennessee still has options to fill the starting role.
The biggest name is Justin Simmons. The former Denver Bronco is still waiting to land somewhere after being released from the team due to his cap hit. His expected salary is roughly $11 million, according to Spotrac, leaving him as a possible signee for Tennessee without breaking the bank.
Simmons met with the Titans earlier in the offseason but nothing came of it. Now that the NFL Draft has come and gone, the team is likely going to revisit their needs in free agency, and there's an obvious name to sign in Simmons.
Don't shut down the Simmons to Titans belief just yet. Until he signs elsewhere, it's just as much as possibility he ends up in Tennessee as it is he signs with another team. And with an immediate opening as a starter, it makes too much sense for it not to happen.
