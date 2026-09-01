Boston Bruins On SI

2026-27 Boston Bruins Opponent Preview: Nashville Predators

Boston Bruins On SI is taking a look at every opponent the Bruins are facing in the upcoming season. Next up is the Nashville Predators.

Kim Rankin

Mar 5, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) skates with the puck against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) skates with the puck against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Bruins’ 2026-27 season quickly approaching, Boston Bruins On SI is taking a look at each opponent Boston will face during the upcoming campaign. 

The latest team we are diving into is the Nashville Predators. 

In total, the Bruins will play the Predators twice this season. The first game will be at TD Garden in Boston, Mass., on Oct. 22 and the other game will be at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., on March 20.

Quick Facts:

Team: Nashville Predators

Home Arena: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn. 

Conference/Division: Western/Central

General Manager: Chris MacFarland

Head Coach: Andrew Brunette

Captain: defenseman Roman Josi 

Colors: Yellow, navy blue, and white

Stanley Cup Championships: None

Minor League Affiliate Teams: Milwaukee Admirals (AHL) and Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL)

2025-26 Stats:

Record: 38-34-10

Points: 86

Standings: No. 6 in Central Division, No. 10 in Western Conference

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Did Not Make It

Record vs. Bruins: 1-1

Jan. 27: L 3-2 (OT)
March 5: W 6-3

Offseason Moves:

Additions: forward Alexander Kerfoot, forward Jack Drury, forward Mavrik Bourque, forward Chase Bradley, defenseman Jack Ahcan, defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, forward Nils Hoglander, forward Adam Edstrom, forward Ross Colton, goalie Isak Posch, defenseman Hunter Skinner, forward Felix Nilsson, forward Vitali Pinchuk.

Departures: forward Sutter Muzzatti (Detroit), forward Massimo Rizzo (New York Rangers), forward Zachary L’Heureux (Colorado), forward Fedor Svechkov (Colorado), goalie Magnus Chrona (Colorado), defenseman Andreas Englund (Calgary), forward Erik Haula (Los Angeles), defenseman Jordan Oesterle (retired), defenseman Jack Matier (Fort Wayne, ECHL). 

Extensions/Re-signs: defenseman Justin Barron. 

Unrestricted Free Agents: defenseman Kevin Gravel, forward Tyson Jost, forward Dalton Bancroft, forward Ryder Rolston, defenseman Christoffer Sedoff. 

2026 NHL Draft: forward Wyatt Cullen (No. 10 overall, 1st round), defenseman Thomas Bleyl (No. 31 overall, 1st round), goalie Dmitri Borichev (No. 70 overall, 3rd round), defenseman Jakub Floris (No. 106 overall, 4th round), forward Justin Graf (No. 118 overall, 4th round), forward Philip Hemmyr (No. 138 overall, 5th round), defenseman Benjamin Cossette Ayotte (No. 179 overall, 6th round), forward Charlie Puglisi (No. 202 overall, 7th round).

2026-27 Projected Lineup:

Photo Credit: NHL Media (NHLMedia) via X
NHL Media (NHLMedia) via X
Photo Credit: NHL Media (NHLMedia) via X
NHL Media (NHLMedia) via X

Predators 2026-27 Schedule:

October

Oct. 1: vs. Minnesota
Oct. 3: vs. Dallas
Oct. 6: at Toronto
Oct. 8: at Montreal
Oct. 10: at Ottawa
Oct. 13: vs. Vegas
Oct. 15: vs. San Jose
Oct. 17: vs. St. Louis
Oct. 22: at Boston
Oct. 24: at Pittsburgh
Oct. 25: vs. Colorado
Oct. 27: vs. New York Islanders
Oct. 29: vs. Washington
Oct. 31: vs. Tampa Bay

November

Nov. 3: vs. Carolina
Nov. 5: at Colorado
Nov. 7: vs. St. Louis
Nov. 10: at Los Angeles
Nov. 11: at Anaheim
Nov. 13: at Vegas
Nov. 15: at San Jose
Nov. 17: at Minnesota
Nov. 21: vs. Pittsburgh
Nov. 25: at Dallas
Nov. 27: vs. Utah
Nov. 28: at Detroit
Nov. 30: vs. Ottawa

December

Dec. 3: vs. Chicago
Dec. 5: vs. Columbus
Dec. 6: at St. Louis
Dec. 8: at Calgary
Dec 10: at Vancouver
Dec. 12: at Seattle
Dec. 15: vs. Seattle
Dec. 18: at New York Rangers
Dec. 20: at New Jersey
Dec 22: vs. Winnipeg
Dec 26: vs. Detroit
Dec 28: at Florida
Dec 29: at Tampa Bay

January

Jan. 1: vs. Florida
Jan. 2: at Carolina
Jan. 5: vs. Edmonton
Jan. 7: at Winnipeg
Jan. 9: at Minnesota
Jan. 10: at Colorado
Jan. 12: vs. Philadelphia
Jan. 14: vs. Montreal
Jan. 16: at Buffalo
Jan. 18: at New York Islanders
Jan. 20: vs. Vancouver
Jan. 21: at Philadelphia
Jan. 23: vs. Los Angeles
Jan. 26: vs. Vegas
Jan. 28: at San Jose
Jan. 30: at Anaheim
Jan. 31: at Utah

February

Feb. 2: at Utah
Feb. 13: vs. Anaheim
Feb. 16: vs. New Jersey
Feb. 18: vs. Toronto
Feb. 20: at Columbus
Feb. 21: at Washington
Feb. 23: vs. Winnipeg
Feb. 25: vs. Edmonton
Feb. 27: vs. Los Angeles

March

March 2: vs. Colorado
March 4: vs. Utah
March 6: vs. Minnesota
March 9: at St. Louis
March 11: at Edmonton
March 13: at Winnipeg
March 15: at Calgary
March 17: at Vancouver
March 20: vs. Boston
March 23: vs. New York Rangers
March 26: at Chicago
March 27: at Dallas
March 30: vs. Buffalo

April

April 1: vs. Chicago
April 3: vs. Calgary
April 6: vs. Seattle
April 8: at Chicago
April 10: vs. Dallas

Games Against Bruins: Oct. 22, March 20

Other 2026-27 Boston Bruins Opponent Previews:

Opponent 1: New York Rangers

Opponent 2: Winnipeg Jets

Opponent 3: Minnesota Wild

Opponent 4: Ottawa Senators

Opponent 5: Utah Mammoth

Opponent 6: Philadelphia Flyers

Opponent 7: San Jose Sharks

Opponent 8: Anaheim Ducks

Opponent 9: Los Angeles Kings

Opponent 10: Dallas Stars

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Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

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