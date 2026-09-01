2026-27 Boston Bruins Opponent Preview: Nashville Predators
With the Bruins’ 2026-27 season quickly approaching, Boston Bruins On SI is taking a look at each opponent Boston will face during the upcoming campaign.
The latest team we are diving into is the Nashville Predators.
In total, the Bruins will play the Predators twice this season. The first game will be at TD Garden in Boston, Mass., on Oct. 22 and the other game will be at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., on March 20.
Quick Facts:
Team: Nashville Predators
Home Arena: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.
Conference/Division: Western/Central
General Manager: Chris MacFarland
Head Coach: Andrew Brunette
Captain: defenseman Roman Josi
Colors: Yellow, navy blue, and white
Stanley Cup Championships: None
Minor League Affiliate Teams: Milwaukee Admirals (AHL) and Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL)
2025-26 Stats:
Record: 38-34-10
Points: 86
Standings: No. 6 in Central Division, No. 10 in Western Conference
Stanley Cup Playoffs: Did Not Make It
Record vs. Bruins: 1-1
Jan. 27: L 3-2 (OT)
March 5: W 6-3
Offseason Moves:
Additions: forward Alexander Kerfoot, forward Jack Drury, forward Mavrik Bourque, forward Chase Bradley, defenseman Jack Ahcan, defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, forward Nils Hoglander, forward Adam Edstrom, forward Ross Colton, goalie Isak Posch, defenseman Hunter Skinner, forward Felix Nilsson, forward Vitali Pinchuk.
Departures: forward Sutter Muzzatti (Detroit), forward Massimo Rizzo (New York Rangers), forward Zachary L’Heureux (Colorado), forward Fedor Svechkov (Colorado), goalie Magnus Chrona (Colorado), defenseman Andreas Englund (Calgary), forward Erik Haula (Los Angeles), defenseman Jordan Oesterle (retired), defenseman Jack Matier (Fort Wayne, ECHL).
Extensions/Re-signs: defenseman Justin Barron.
Unrestricted Free Agents: defenseman Kevin Gravel, forward Tyson Jost, forward Dalton Bancroft, forward Ryder Rolston, defenseman Christoffer Sedoff.
2026 NHL Draft: forward Wyatt Cullen (No. 10 overall, 1st round), defenseman Thomas Bleyl (No. 31 overall, 1st round), goalie Dmitri Borichev (No. 70 overall, 3rd round), defenseman Jakub Floris (No. 106 overall, 4th round), forward Justin Graf (No. 118 overall, 4th round), forward Philip Hemmyr (No. 138 overall, 5th round), defenseman Benjamin Cossette Ayotte (No. 179 overall, 6th round), forward Charlie Puglisi (No. 202 overall, 7th round).
2026-27 Projected Lineup:
Predators 2026-27 Schedule:
October
Oct. 1: vs. Minnesota
Oct. 3: vs. Dallas
Oct. 6: at Toronto
Oct. 8: at Montreal
Oct. 10: at Ottawa
Oct. 13: vs. Vegas
Oct. 15: vs. San Jose
Oct. 17: vs. St. Louis
Oct. 22: at Boston
Oct. 24: at Pittsburgh
Oct. 25: vs. Colorado
Oct. 27: vs. New York Islanders
Oct. 29: vs. Washington
Oct. 31: vs. Tampa Bay
November
Nov. 3: vs. Carolina
Nov. 5: at Colorado
Nov. 7: vs. St. Louis
Nov. 10: at Los Angeles
Nov. 11: at Anaheim
Nov. 13: at Vegas
Nov. 15: at San Jose
Nov. 17: at Minnesota
Nov. 21: vs. Pittsburgh
Nov. 25: at Dallas
Nov. 27: vs. Utah
Nov. 28: at Detroit
Nov. 30: vs. Ottawa
December
Dec. 3: vs. Chicago
Dec. 5: vs. Columbus
Dec. 6: at St. Louis
Dec. 8: at Calgary
Dec 10: at Vancouver
Dec. 12: at Seattle
Dec. 15: vs. Seattle
Dec. 18: at New York Rangers
Dec. 20: at New Jersey
Dec 22: vs. Winnipeg
Dec 26: vs. Detroit
Dec 28: at Florida
Dec 29: at Tampa Bay
January
Jan. 1: vs. Florida
Jan. 2: at Carolina
Jan. 5: vs. Edmonton
Jan. 7: at Winnipeg
Jan. 9: at Minnesota
Jan. 10: at Colorado
Jan. 12: vs. Philadelphia
Jan. 14: vs. Montreal
Jan. 16: at Buffalo
Jan. 18: at New York Islanders
Jan. 20: vs. Vancouver
Jan. 21: at Philadelphia
Jan. 23: vs. Los Angeles
Jan. 26: vs. Vegas
Jan. 28: at San Jose
Jan. 30: at Anaheim
Jan. 31: at Utah
February
Feb. 2: at Utah
Feb. 13: vs. Anaheim
Feb. 16: vs. New Jersey
Feb. 18: vs. Toronto
Feb. 20: at Columbus
Feb. 21: at Washington
Feb. 23: vs. Winnipeg
Feb. 25: vs. Edmonton
Feb. 27: vs. Los Angeles
March
March 2: vs. Colorado
March 4: vs. Utah
March 6: vs. Minnesota
March 9: at St. Louis
March 11: at Edmonton
March 13: at Winnipeg
March 15: at Calgary
March 17: at Vancouver
March 20: vs. Boston
March 23: vs. New York Rangers
March 26: at Chicago
March 27: at Dallas
March 30: vs. Buffalo
April
April 1: vs. Chicago
April 3: vs. Calgary
April 6: vs. Seattle
April 8: at Chicago
April 10: vs. Dallas
Games Against Bruins: Oct. 22, March 20
Other 2026-27 Boston Bruins Opponent Previews:
Opponent 1: New York Rangers
Opponent 2: Winnipeg Jets
Opponent 3: Minnesota Wild
Opponent 4: Ottawa Senators
Opponent 5: Utah Mammoth
Opponent 6: Philadelphia Flyers
Opponent 7: San Jose Sharks
Opponent 8: Anaheim Ducks
Opponent 9: Los Angeles Kings
Opponent 10: Dallas Stars
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.