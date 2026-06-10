2026 Boston Bruins Offseason Tracker: Contract Extensions, Free Agency, and Trades
The Boston Bruins are officially in the offseason and are gearing up for changes on the roster with the NHL Draft, Free Agency, and potential trades.
The first major event of the offseason is the 2026 NHL Draft which will take place from June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. In this year’s draft, the Bruins will have seven total selections which includes one in the first round- the No. 23 overall pick.
Boston nearly snagged a Top 10 pick this year due to a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs. In 2025, the Bruins traded defenseman Brandon Carlo to Toronto for forward Fraser Minten, a 2025 fourth-round pick, and a 2026 conditional first-round pick.
The Bruins would have taken over the 2026 pick if it fell out of the top five, but the Maple Leafs won the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery which allowed them to retain the pick.
After the draft, the organization will shift its focus to Free Agency which starts on July 1.
The Bruins have two players that will head into free agency if they do not re-sign with Boston in forward Viktor Arvidsson and defenseman Andrew Peeke.
“We just had exit interviews and I told both of them, and I've had conversations in particular with Andrew’s agent most of the year in terms of update-wise, and told Arvy the same thing,” said Bruins general manager Don Sweeney at the end of season press conference on May 6. “I'll get to work on what their positions are now that the season has ended and we'll explore whether or not we can bring either or both back.”
As for contract extensions, the Bruins have inked two in the offseason so far in forwards Lukas Reichel and Navrin Mutter (two-way). Both deals go through the 2026-27 season.
Contract Extensions:
Lukas Reichel
Forward Lukas Reichel signed a one-year contract extension through 2026-27 with a cap hit of $950,000 on May 14.
This past season, Reichel skated in 10 regular season games and tallied one goal and two assists for three points as well as a plus-2 rating. He played in one game in the postseason and did not record a stat. He also spent time in Providence since joining the Bruins organization.
Reichel was traded to Boston on March 6 from Vancouver for a sixth-round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.
Navrin Mutter
Forward Navrin Mutter signed a one-year, two-way contract extension through 2026-27 on June 4 with a cap hit of $850,000.
Mutter played in 12 regular-season games for Providence this season and scored one goal for one point as well as had a minus-2 rating. In the Calder Cup Playoffs, he skated in four games with no stats and an even rating (0).
Mutter was traded to the Bruins on March 12 by Nashville for forwards Dalton Bancroft and Massimo Rizzo.
Free Agents:
This section will be updated once Free Agency starts. It opens up on July 1.
Trades:
This section will be updated with all the incoming and outgoing trades once they are announced.
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