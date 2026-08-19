Best Predators Playoff Wins of All Time: 2018 Game 6 vs. Winnipeg Jets
The Nashville Predators kick off the 2026-27 season in 32 days on Sept. 20 with preseason action against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Predators look to end a two-year playoff drought by getting the season off to a good start and starting first-year general manager Chris MacFarland's tenure on a positive note.
The Predators have won 56 NHL playoff games for seven series victories, with one Clarence S. Campbell Trophy in 2017 in the franchise's 28 seasons. Let's round out the offseason by looking back and counting down the most significant playoff wins in franchise history.
No. 33 - 2018 Game 6: Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets
The Predators went back to Winnipeg for Game 6 after getting run out of Bridgestone Arena, losing Game 5, 6-2 and falling into a 3-2 deficit. Nashville responded with its best defensive performance of the series, shutting out the Jets en route to a 4-0 victory.
Nashville wasted no time, scoring the first goal of the game just over a minute into the action when Victor Arvidsson got his stick on a Roman Josi shot. Arvidsson's deflection bounced past Connor Hellebuyck, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead after a review for high stick.
The game settled down a bit, but Filip Forsberg reignited a visitors in the second period with a superstar level play. Forsberg boxed out a Jet defender at the blue line, and worked himself into a breakaway opportunity. He skated hard at Hellebuyck, moving the puck from side to side as he appraoched the net before firing past the goaltender's near side and putting the Predators ahead 2-0.
Forsberg struck again in the third period when Arvidsoon wrangled a rebounded shot behind Hellebuyck's net and found the forward in front of the crease. Forsberg coralled the pass and moved the puck behind him through his legs. The misdirection threw off Hellebuyck and Forsberg flipped the puck under his blocker for his second of the night.
"I don't think there's any question that Fil's a big-game player," Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. "(The second) goal was just good work by their line, but he had to finish it off. Let's be honest, none of us in this room can make that play. ... You've got to give him a lot of credit."
Arvidsson slammed the door on the Jets, scoring his second goal 16 minutes into the third period. Winnipeg turned the puck over in Nashville's zone while Hellebuyck sat the bench in favor of an extra attacker. Forsberg controlled the puck and found Arvidsson breaking away for an easy finish.
The Predators forced a Game 7 with the win, but lost in Bridgestone Arena 5-1, ending the 2018 season.
Nashville Predators All-Time NHL Playoff Victories By Series
2004 R1 vs DET: 2 wins (L 4-2): No. 41, Game 4
2006 R1 vs SJ: 1 win (L 4-1)
2007 R1 vs SJ: 1 win (L 4-1)
2008 R1 vs DET: 2 wins (L 4-2): No. 43, Game 3; No. 42, Game 2
2010 R1 vs CHI: 2 wins (L 4-2)
2011 R1 vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2011 R2 vs VAN: 2 wins (L 4-2)
2012 R1 vs DET: 4 wins (W 4-1)
2012 R2 vs PHX: 1 win (L 4-1)
2015 R1 vs CHI: 2 wins (L 4-2): No. 45, Game 5; No. 44, Game 2
2016 R1 vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-3): No. 37, Game 1; No. 36, Game 2; No. 35, Game 6
2016 R2 vs SJ: 3 wins (L 4-3)
2017 R1 vs CHI: 4 wins (W 4-0): No. 40 Game 1; No. 38 Game 2; No. 39 Game 3
2017 R2 vs STL: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2017 WCF vs ANA: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2017 SCF vs PIT: 2 wins (L 4-2)
2018 R1 vs COL: 4 wins (W 4-2)
2018 R2 vs WPG: 3 wins (L 4-3); No. 34, Game 4; No. 33, Game 2
2019 R1 vs DAL: 2 wins (L 4-2): No. 47, Game 2; No. 46, Game 3
2020 Qualifying vs ARI: 1 win (L 3-1)
2021 R1 vs CAR: 2 wins (L 4-2)
2022 R1 vs COL: 0 wins (L 4-0)
2024 R1 vs VAN: 2 wins (L 4-2)
This is the 16th article in a Nashville Predators On SI series counting down the 47 most significant playoff wins in Nashville Predators history.
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