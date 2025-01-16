Angel Reese looks like a million bucks ahead of Unrivaled season debut
Angel Reese is ready to get back on the court.
The 22-year-old superstar, who plays for the Chicago Sky in the WNBA, was featured in the Unrivaled League's Instagram post on Thursday, January 16. In the promo, Reese is wearing her Rose Basketball Club jersey for the three-on-three league, which debuts on Friday, January 17. She also dons a custom "Angel" silver chain.
RELATED: Angel Reese drops insane custom Unrivaled kicks to celebrate Rose team debut
Reese is hoping to bounce back in Unrivaled after a wrist injury that cut her 2024 WNBA season short. Despite the setback, the Sky forward led the WNBA in rebounds per game (13.1), was named a WNBA All-Star, set a league record for consecutive double-doubles (15), and became the fastest player in history to reach 20 double-doubles in their career.
Off the court, Reese continues to build her brand with her endorsement deals.
She recently revealed an "easter egg" behind her shoot with Vogue and went viral for having a twerk-off with her Unrivaled teammates.
That's not all. The WNBA all-star nearly melted the internet back in December with her snowy lingerie.
One thing is certain, Reese's star power can only help Unrivaled gain a bigger basketball following. Her Rose team battles the Vinyl Basketball Club on January 16 in the season opener.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game
Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy
How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million
No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman
Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend