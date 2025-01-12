Angel Reese has twerk dance-off with WNBA stars in Unrivaled training room
Angel Reese is back to basketball after an epic offseason and enjoying some fun with her WNBA sister in the new Unrivaled league.
The Chicago Sky All-Star and Rose Basketball Club player in the 3x3 league is bringing her flair to Miami after an offseason full of winning looks like her Baltimore Barbie icy fit for a Ravens game, her bootylicious Wild ‘n Out in Chicago look, and her controversial skimpy New Year’s Eve jaw-dropper.
Reese is with her WNBA sisters and they are all having fun together like Cameron Brink’s abs-out dance off with Los Angeles Sparks teammate Rae Burrell. Speaking of dancing, Reese did some of her own, teaching Marina Mabrey how to twerk with Rose BC teammate Chelsea Gray (Note: There’s a language warning with the video).
They are definitely enjoying themselves. The 22-year-old Reese certainly showed the 28-year-old Mabrey and the 32-year-old Gray how the twerk is done.
That’s Bad Barbie right there and she’s certainly ready to hit South Beach.
Reese, who averaged a double-double her rookie season with the Sky, has fully healed from her wrist surgery and will be one of the biggest names in the new league and clearly a center of attention.
