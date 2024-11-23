The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese melts the internet with snowy lingerie

The Chicago Sky forward may not be fond of the cold weather, but she's turning up the heat indoors.

Alex Gonzalez

Aug 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks to pass the ball against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half at Wintrust Arena.
Aug 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks to pass the ball against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Though Angel Reese may not be fond of the cold, she’s certainly ready for the winter weather.

RELATED: Angel Reese goes neon-pink Business Barbie at 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery

Over the past few days, the Chicago Sky forward has been enjoying time inside. Though she’s been making little stops out and about to promote her Reese’s Pieces cereal box, and planning her upcoming “Unapologetically Angel” episode with Lonzo Ball, Reese has been laying low indoors.

Yesterday may have been a snow day in Chicago, but Reese is turning the heat up indoors. In photos shared to her Instagram Story, the 22-year-old WNBA superstar posed for some mirror selfies in some Skims lingerie. The set is a red two-piece shirt and underwear pairing with white snowflakes printed on.

Angel Reese / Instagram
Angel Reese slays in Kim Kardashian's Skims collection / Angel Reese / Instagram

The post comes days after Reese wrote — then soon deleted —-  a post on X (formerly Twitter) expressing how much she loves Kim Kardashian’s Skims collection after Kardashian revealed a limited edition collection with Dolce & Gabbana.

"yall know i loveeee me some leopard print so be prepared to be sick of me cause i literally got 23,” Reese wrote.

RELATED: Angel Reese slays in sizzling nightie selfie for Bad Barbie look

In addition to lingerie, Reese loves a nice pair of kicks, and she was recently named Style Influencer of the Year for 2024 Footwear News Achievement Awards. She will accept the honor at the 2024 FNAAs ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 4

Angel Reese 2024
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Who dat?: Becky Lynch looks unrecognizable in first appearance since leaving WWE

Steeling the show: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara shows epic head-to-toe Steelers fit

Twinsies: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld looks identical to her tiny manicured dog

Six-packed: Cavinder twins have best abs contest in skimpy workout fits

Fore!: Paige Spiranac sports low-cut top sharing easy at-home golf tip

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Fashion