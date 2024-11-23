Angel Reese melts the internet with snowy lingerie
Though Angel Reese may not be fond of the cold, she’s certainly ready for the winter weather.
Over the past few days, the Chicago Sky forward has been enjoying time inside. Though she’s been making little stops out and about to promote her Reese’s Pieces cereal box, and planning her upcoming “Unapologetically Angel” episode with Lonzo Ball, Reese has been laying low indoors.
Yesterday may have been a snow day in Chicago, but Reese is turning the heat up indoors. In photos shared to her Instagram Story, the 22-year-old WNBA superstar posed for some mirror selfies in some Skims lingerie. The set is a red two-piece shirt and underwear pairing with white snowflakes printed on.
The post comes days after Reese wrote — then soon deleted —- a post on X (formerly Twitter) expressing how much she loves Kim Kardashian’s Skims collection after Kardashian revealed a limited edition collection with Dolce & Gabbana.
"yall know i loveeee me some leopard print so be prepared to be sick of me cause i literally got 23,” Reese wrote.
In addition to lingerie, Reese loves a nice pair of kicks, and she was recently named Style Influencer of the Year for 2024 Footwear News Achievement Awards. She will accept the honor at the 2024 FNAAs ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 4
