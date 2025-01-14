Angel Reese reveals sneaky Easter egg about her Vogue shoot
Angel Reese’s recent photoshoot is still turning heads, and while her Vogue shoot may have come as a surprise, she had been dropping hints for weeks.
RELATED: Angel Reese flashes custom blinged-out chain in Unrivaled team shot
In a photo shared to her Instagram Story today, the 22-year-old is seen courtside, wearing a large Vogue Balenciga sweater, denim jacket, and blue purse. At the time of its original posting, many fans simply believed this was one of her signature looks — as she always steps out dressed to the nines. But now, we know this look has a special meaning.
“I wore this VOGUE shirt literally the day after I shot my cover & no one knew,” Reese wrote in text overlaying the photo.
The Chicago Sky forward originally wore this fit at a Chicago Bulls game on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. Evidently, this look brought some good luck to the Bulls, as they beat the Orlando Magic 102-99.
During her Vogue interview, Reese revealed that she’s always been passionate about both sports and fashion. She even dished about her style inspirations.
“I was always in my mom’s closet, putting on her stuff,” Reese said. “I liked to carry a purse. Hair done. I wanted to look put together. I still do.”
RELATED: Angel Reese ‘living the dream’ in gold sparkly minidress Vogue magazine slay
Fans can look forward to seeing Reese make her debut in the Unrivaled league this Friday, Jan. 17. Reese will be playing as part of the Rose Basketball Club, who is set to take on the Vinyl Basketball Club at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can tune into the broadcast on TNT and Max.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game
Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy
How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million
No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman
Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend