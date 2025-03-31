All 49ers

The 49ers Might Not Extend Brock Purdy's Contract this Offseason

You have to respect the 49ers right now.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
PALM BEACH -- It's Monday, March 31, 2025, and Brock Purdy still hasn't signed an extension with the 49ers.

When the season ended, Purdy said he wanted to sign an extension as soon as possible. Meanwhile, the 49ers don't seem to be quite as eager to move so quickly.

Here's what general manager John Lynch said Monday at the NFL Annual Meeting about the progress of the negotiation with Purdy.

LYNCH: "Brock wants to be with us. We want Brock to be with us. When that's the case, these things typically get done. Does it happen this offseason? I don't know. Hopefully, it happens real soon this offseason. I think that's the extent of getting into those things. Like I said, there's motivation on both sides and that's always a good thing."

Q: Is it too optimistic to think a deal could get done in the next few weeks before OTAs begin?

LYNCH: "I don't think it's too optimistic. I understand why Brock wants that. We'd like that very much. We just have to find that right place for both sides. I would love nothing more than for that to be the case."

Q: You say his deal could get extended this year or next. Considering what he has been paid in the NFL, do you really expect him to play out the final year of his rookie deal?

LYNCH: "I think we're going to get the deal done. That's what I believe. We'll just leave it at that."

MY TAKE: This is an extremely polite threat to Purdy's agent. If he wants a deal done soon, accept the 49ers offer. If won't accept any offer that's less than $60 million per season, Purdy will have to play out his rookie deal which will pay him less than $6 million this year.

I have to say, I admire the 49ers' strong stance.

Keep it up.

