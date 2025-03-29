Should the 49ers Pay Brock Purdy More than they Have to?
The 49ers have said they want to keep Brock Purdy around for a while, but that doesn't mean they'll extend his contract.
If their goal is to make Purdy happy and do what's best for him, they'll give him an extension. If their goal is to do what's best for the team, they'll explore other options.
The main reason to extend Purdy is to appease him. But if he wants nearly $60 million per season, that's so much more than the 49ers have to pay him.
Instead, they could offer him a three-year deal worth $97.5 million. This would be a good deal for him because he'd get a signing bonus which means he'd get a large sum of cash upfront.
If he doesn't take his offer, he can play out the final season of his rookie contract which will pay him slightly more than $5.3 million in 2025. Then in 2026, the 49ers can give him the franchise tag, which would pay him $41 million. And then in 2027, the 49ers once again can give him the tag, which would pay him $51 million the second time. Which means he would get roughly $97.3 million for three years.
And if Purdy demands a trade, they could move him and bring in Kirk Cousins who's under contract for three more seasons, and his base salaries add up to $97.5 million.
Which means there is absolutely no good business reason for the 49ers to offer Purdy or any quarterback more than three years, $98 million this offseason.
Be strong, 49ers.