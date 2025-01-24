Angel Reese shows love for brother Julian after monster double-double
WNBA superstar Angel Reese is currently balling out in the revolutionary Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league and picking up where she left off during her rookie season with the Chicago Sky.
The double-double queen has been a standout on the court despite the team's overall struggles, and she's not the only one in the family who is balling.
On Thursday night, Reese's brother, Maryland Terrapins star Julian Rose, put up a monster double-double in the Terps' big win over the Illinois Fighting Illini. Julian posted 27 points and 17 rebounds.
MORE: WNBA star Angel Reese flexes Unrivaled uni fit with 4-letter giddiness
It was his third consecutive double-double against the Illini, and Angel had to show her brother some love.
It runs in the family.
MORE: Angel Reese has insane luxury brand fit ‘wearing diamonds’ for Unrivaled debut
Angel also shared several photos of Julian from the game on Instagram Stories.
Despite her rookie season being cut short due to injury, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (13.1), was named a WNBA All-Star, set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15), and became the fastest player in league history to reach 20 double-doubles in their career.
Unrivaled officially tipped on Friday, January 17 with a doubleheader on TNT. The action continues this weekend with Angel and Rose BC facing Mist BC on Saturday, January 25 on truTV, and Laces BC on Monday, January 27 on TNT.
