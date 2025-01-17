The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese rocks luxury Pucci head scarf in Unrivaled pregame fit debut

The 22-year-old WNBA superstar is maintaining an air of mystery ahead of her Unrivaled debut.

Alex Gonzalez

Dec 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese sits court side during the fourth quarter between the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden.
Dec 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese sits court side during the fourth quarter between the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Unrivaled season is finally here, and as was expected, Angel Reese is kicking it off with a bang. 

Reese, who will be playing with the Rose Basketball Club this season, is keeping up her routine of slaying with her pre-game looks. The 22-year-old WNBA superstar took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself in a car, looking dazzling in a colorful Pucci headscarf. Reese maintains an air of mystery with dark shades and accessorizes with a cute blue Hermes bag.

Angel Reese / Instagram
Angel Reese pulls up to her Unrivaled debut in a fabulous Pucci headscarf on Jan. 17, 2025. / Angel Reese / Instagram

It’s been a stacked week for Reese, who also shared her Unrivaled team photos earlier, in which, she is seen showing off her custom chain. The Chicago Sky forward also dropped a new episode of her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, with special guest Seattle Storm point guard Skylar Diggins-Smith, who will also be playing in the Unrivaled league this season. 

Diggins-Smith will play in the Lunar Owls Basketball Club, along with the likes of Courtney Williams, Allisha Gray, Napheesa Collier, Shakira Austin, and Cameron Brink — the lattermost set to make her Unrivaled debut in 2026. 

Lunar Owls BC’s game against Mist BC will be the first Unrivaled game, set to begin at 7 p.m. ET tonight. Rose BC will face Vinyl BC at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can tune in on TNT, or stream the games live via Max.

Angel Reese 2024
Dec 23, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese attends a NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic at Kia Center. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

