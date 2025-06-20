The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Warriors' Brandin Podziemski blasted for taunting Caitlin Clark during Valkyries game

The Golden State Valkyries home crowd was electric, but one Warriors player sitting courtside might have taken it a bit too far taunting Caitlin Clark.

Matthew Graham

Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

A Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever regular season game might get more attention than an NBA Finals game right now.

Earlier in the week it was a smack-talking, borderline dirty game with the Connecticut Sun, that turned Sophie Cunningham into the Fever enforcer and a viral star overnight. Last night it an electric atmosphere battle with the WNBA expansion team Golden State Valkyries, who outlasted Clark and Indiana, 88-77.

RELATED: Sophie Cunningham as homecoming queen in football uniform is must-see throwback

Sophie Cunningha
Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors players, and head coach Steve Kerr, have been fully supportive of the upstart franchise, often seen courtside along with owner Joe Lacob.

One Warriors player, Brandin Podziemski, known as Podz, was seen mocking Clark when she was called for traveling (and later on doing Stephen Curry's "night, night" celebration with the victory secured). With his unique floppy hair and theatrical antics courtside, fans were able to spot him no problem. (And Valkyries fans know Podz has been a regular at home games.)

RELATED: Caitlin Clark gets burned during U.S. Open broadcast after viral Oakmont tweet

Many fans not aligned with the Valkyries were not happy.

Even though the 22-year-old Santa Clara shooting guard made the NBA All-Rookie First Team last year, many users didn't even know who he was.

Brandin Podziemski
Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

"Be Humble, sit down! 🪑," one user concluded.

Even in a Warriors fan friendly account on X, another one wrote, "Warriors would be best to ship him out. He[']s god awful."

Caitlin Clark
Jun 19, 2025: Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark fouls Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"I seen this man in the playoffs, Caitlin Clark would wash this fuzz top bum," wrote this fan.

The hits continued across any version of the taunting, especially since Podz is one of the names associated with any trade that would land the Warriors a significant player to help Steph, Draymond Green, and new addition Jimmy Butler, make one last title run.

So Podz might have had his fun last night, but Clark fans might get the last laugh.

Brandin Podziemski
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day

Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC

Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant

Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey

Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News