Warriors' Brandin Podziemski blasted for taunting Caitlin Clark during Valkyries game
A Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever regular season game might get more attention than an NBA Finals game right now.
Earlier in the week it was a smack-talking, borderline dirty game with the Connecticut Sun, that turned Sophie Cunningham into the Fever enforcer and a viral star overnight. Last night it an electric atmosphere battle with the WNBA expansion team Golden State Valkyries, who outlasted Clark and Indiana, 88-77.
The Golden State Warriors players, and head coach Steve Kerr, have been fully supportive of the upstart franchise, often seen courtside along with owner Joe Lacob.
One Warriors player, Brandin Podziemski, known as Podz, was seen mocking Clark when she was called for traveling (and later on doing Stephen Curry's "night, night" celebration with the victory secured). With his unique floppy hair and theatrical antics courtside, fans were able to spot him no problem. (And Valkyries fans know Podz has been a regular at home games.)
Many fans not aligned with the Valkyries were not happy.
Even though the 22-year-old Santa Clara shooting guard made the NBA All-Rookie First Team last year, many users didn't even know who he was.
"Be Humble, sit down! 🪑," one user concluded.
Even in a Warriors fan friendly account on X, another one wrote, "Warriors would be best to ship him out. He[']s god awful."
"I seen this man in the playoffs, Caitlin Clark would wash this fuzz top bum," wrote this fan.
The hits continued across any version of the taunting, especially since Podz is one of the names associated with any trade that would land the Warriors a significant player to help Steph, Draymond Green, and new addition Jimmy Butler, make one last title run.
So Podz might have had his fun last night, but Clark fans might get the last laugh.
