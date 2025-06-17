WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark’s new Kobe 'Indiana Fever' sneakers are pure fire
Caitlin Clark made her triumphant return to the Indiana Fever with 32 points while taking down the previously undefeated New York Liberty while wearing some awesome custom Nike Kobe 6 sneakers with her dog Bella on them. Now, the much-anticipated Kobe 5 Protro “Indiana Fever” editions are set to drop on June 30 and the official first-look at them are pure fire.
Clark was forced to miss give games with a quadriceps injury, but has made headlines off the court like her Shedeur Sanders watch celly tunnel entrance, and her trolling of the New York Knicks after the Indiana Pacers beat them in the Eastern Conference Finals, and then getting burned after a viral post about the U.S. Open golf tournament.
The 23-year-old has rocked various versions of Kobe PEs in her career besides the “Bellas” like the Kobe 5 “Rookie of the Year”, and the Kobe 6 “Grinches”, as well as Kobe 6 “Light Armory Blue” colorways.
While the “Indiana Fever” Kobe 5s were first seen and previewed last year, the first official look at the fire sneakers just dropped.
We can’t wait to see Clark balling in those and reigning down more 3s on helpless defenses.
Clark and the Fever are back in action on this Tuesday at home vs. the Connecticut Sun. What will Clark be wearing this time?
