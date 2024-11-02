Caitlin Clark gets insane price for 30-minute virtual speaking fee allegedly
Caitlin Clark deserves to make a fortune, especially given how laughably low her WNBA salary is.
In a LinkedIn post dated four months ago from a CEO shared on X, he claims that as part of an event he was putting together to have her possibly speak virtually, her fee to participate started at $100,000. At the time of the post, he was intimating that it was a great silver lining that the Indiana Fever phenom did not make the Team USA women's basketball team, because she could make so much more money racking up the virtual speeches during the WNBA mid-season Olympic hiatus.
It's often thrown around that Clark only made $76,535 in her Rookie of the Year campaign as part of her four-year, $338,056 WNBA contract. Clark is bonafide brand marketing supertar with many blue-chip companies, most notably the 22 year old's groundbreaking $28 million, eight year Nike deal.
Not to mention Unrivaled, the upstart 3-on-3 women's league in the WNBA offseason is desperately trying to land Clark, reportedly offering her $1 million annually, plus an equity stake. Her Fever bestie Lexie Hull is now part of the league founded by the Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier and the New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart.
Unlike most WNBA players, Clark is building a brand empire that is limitless where she doesn't necessarily need an offseason league. At the same time, former Iowa Hawkeyes sensation has proven that she's Michael Jordan-level competitive, even when it comes to golf with Hull.
And hey, as one commenter pointed out, "So if 10,000 fans pitch in $10, we can get Caitlin Clark in one of our spaces for 30 minutes!"
