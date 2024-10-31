Lexie Hull’s next-level vacation abs, photos draw attention of bestie Caitlin Clark
Lexie Hull is managing to get a much-needed vacation in after the busy WNBA season for the Indiana Fever and her recent Unrivaled announcement.
Hull is the 29th of 30 players to join the new women’s 3x3 league starting in January in Miami, and with her announcement there’s speculation her bestie Caitlin Clark will be the final piece.
Hull and Clark were inseparable all season like when Clark got “carried away” during Hull’s birthday celebration. They’ve also been seen together in the offseason where Clark was talking mad trash to Hull while on the golf course.
Now, the 25-year-old Hull took a trip to Hawaii for some rest and relaxation without Clark, but Clark is still keeping tabs on her friend through social media. Hull posted vacation photos that included a picture of herself in a sports bra, shorts with her next-level abs showing. Clark commented, “Slay guys 🔥😍.”
“Guys” from her comment is referring to Hull’s boyfriend Will Matthiessen, who played for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Even while away from each other the two are inseparable. Even AI thinks so:
Hull played a key role for the playoff Fever after finishing the season averaging 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
For now, Hull and her next-level abs deserve to enjoy some time off.
