Hanna Cavinder shares sweet Carson Beck selfie with Georgia QB's CFP in doubt
While Haley Cavinder was off rooting on her Dallas Cowboys boyfriend on Monday night in a sweet custom fit, her twin sister Hanna Cavinder had her own adorable moment with her boyfriend, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck.
The Bulldogs were able to pull out the SEC Championship title in epic fashion with an overtime win over the Texas Longhorns and cement a bye in the College Football Playoff. Beck, unfortunately, was hurt on the last play before the half. He’d only be able to return for the final winning handoff.
With his status for the Sugar Bowl playoff game on January 1 up in the air, Beck got to at least spend some time with his Miami Hurricanes basketball star girlfriend Hanna, who has supported him all year with her custom Beck crop tops and smitten moments after games.
They look happy together. Georgia fans are wondering about how that elbow feels right there, though.
The couple has only officially been together since this summer. Dating rumors began when Hanna, 23, posted Beck, 23, on social media over the Fourth of July weekend. He’d confirmed the relationship in an interview with ESPN before the Georgia football opener, and the couple has gone Instagram official since.
Georgia will play either the Indiana Hoosiers or the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Whether or not Beck plays, he at least has his No. 1 fan Hanna by his side.
