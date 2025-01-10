Carson Beck’s Miami football transfer gets gf Hanna Cavinder giddy
Carson Beck made waves in the college football world on Friday, officially announcing his transfer from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Miami football team. His girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, couldn't contain her excitement.
While the Hurricanes faithful were celebrating the arrival of the quarterback, so was the social media and basketball star.
Hanna took to social media to share her thoughts on her boyfriend's move to South Beach.
"It’s a great day to be a Miami Hurricane," she wrote on X.
Cavinder also shared a story to her 952,000 Instagram followers showing Beck photoshopped in a Miami uniform and the message, "Go Canes."
Over the summer, Hanna and Beck went IG official after social media sleuths spotted them getting cozy over Fourth of July weekend in a series of TikToks.
Earlier this year, the Cavinder Twins announced they would be returning to the University of Miami after a year away from the court.
They had previously announced intentions to retire from basketball to focus on other ventures outside of basketball but ultimately decided to return to Miami for their own Last Dance in their fifth and final season of collegiate eligibility.
Haley was initially committed to playing for TCU in her final season, but after Hanna revealed her intentions to return to college basketball, Haley de-committed and the twins decided to take their talents to South Beach together.
