Chargers OL Rashawn Slater's guaranteed $92M happened just before devastating injury
Rashawn Slater earned a historic NFL contract on July 27.
Less than two weeks later, the 26-year-old, two-time Pro Bowler is done for the season in a devastating blow for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Luckily for him, the former first-round pick has $92 million guaranteed in his four-year, $114 million contract extension that made him the highest paid offensive lineman based on the $28.5 million annual salary.
As reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the season-ending injury happened during practice, and it looks to be a torn patellar tendon. An MRI will confirm the results.
If you recall, Slater's ex-wife, Stassney Brown, called out an NFL influencer when he made fun of her for not seeing a dime of hs new contract, justifiably labeling him "deplorable."
Most fans feel terrible for him and are happy he got paid first, but then there is the vocal minority that always takes the NFL owners' side, even though they make billions and billions of dollars off of these players, who literally sacrifice their bodies every Sunday, and now almost every other day of the week, to knock all of that guaranteed $92 million.
It's a tragic development for Slater and the Chargers, especially since head coach Jim Harbaugh wanted to institute a more balanced attack with franchise quarterback Justin Herbert in a loaded AFC West. OK, maybe minus the Las Vegas Raiders.
Now those plans took a huge hit.
