Rashawn Slater injury updates, latest details after Los Angeles Chargers practice
The Los Angeles Chargers might have a huge problem on their hands after franchise left tackle Rashawn Slater got hurt on Thursday.
The injury happened during practice and is believed to be a left leg issue. Slater had to be carted off from the field and was visibly frustrated, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.
Popper adds that Slater was not able to put any weight on his injured leg.
"Slater, who became the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history when he signed a four-year extension a week ago, threw his helmet as the cart left the field," Popper wrote. "The cart came to stop near the entrance to The Bolt, the Chargers’ facility. Slater slammed his hand on the cart and buried his head in his hands. A trainer put a towel over his head before two trainers helped Slater inside. Slater could not put any weight on his left leg."
The injury occurred during an 11-on-11 period, when another player fell on Slater's leg, Popper added.
"On the play, Slater was aligned at left tackle in a modified 11-on-11 period," Popper revealed. "There were only three offensive linemen at the line of scrimmage. As quarterback Justin Herbert took the snap, Slater dropped into his pass protection set. A player appeared to fall into his left leg, and Slater went down."
It goes without saying how troubling this all is. Slater is one of the best left tackles in the sport and will be impossible to replace if he's dealing with a significant injury.
In terms of where the Chargers could turn to if Slater is out for a significant amount of time, one option is to move Joe Alt over to left tackle, where he started at Notre Dame.
Los Angeles also has the option of deploying guys like Trey Pipkins and Jamaree Salyer at either left or right tackle.
Salyer has 1,045 career snaps at left tackle, and Pipkins has 346 at left tackle and 2,761 at right tackle.
Rashawn Slater injury latest details
