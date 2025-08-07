Chargers announce Rashawn Slater will miss 2025 after suffering torn patellar tendon
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a torn patellar tendon in practice on Thursday.
The initial report came from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who noted that Slater will still have an MRI, but is otherwise facing a season-ending injury.
The Chargers revealed the news soon after while placing Slater on injured reserve.
Slater went down with what appeared to be a non-contact injury during team drills on Thursday and needed a cart to leave the field. Teammates consoled him as he exited after not putting any weight on his leg.
The situation leaves the Chargers in a serious bind, given the poor state of the offensive line depth chart as of this writing. Over the years, the team has slid Joe Alt to Slater's spot on the line, which is one option they could pursue again while starting Trey Pipkins at the other spot.
Slater signed a big-money contract extension with the Chargers in late July and was just getting back in the swing of things after battling a minor injury.
