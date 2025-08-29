Lee Corso Gets Star Send-Off From Southwest Airlines Ahead Final ‘College GameDay’
This Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Columbus, Ohio to kick off its 2025 season with a huge matchup between No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State.
But while the show will be a remarkable start to the season, it will also mark the end of an important era of its history, as legendary broadcaster Lee Corso will be making his final GameDay appearance.
The celebrations of Corso’s career have been underway for some time now, with his partners at the desk and fans across the country sharing their favorite moments from his four decades on our televisions.
Turns out, Corso’s impact is felt far beyond the GameDay desk. Ahead of his flight to Columbus, Corso also got a hearty congratulations from Southwest Airlines, right as his gate.
If you’re wondering why Corso is flying Southwest, it’s worth noting that they have the widest range of flights in and out of the Columbus airport.
This weekend is going to be filled with plenty more moments of appreciation for Corso. Get your tissues ready.