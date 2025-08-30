The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ex-NFL star Mark Schlereth crushes Texas QB Arch Manning during Ohio State loss

The three-time Super Bowl champion and NFL analyst Mark Schlereth has a brutal takedown of Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) on the field for warm ups before the Ohio State and Texas game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Aug 30, 2025.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) on the field for warm ups before the Ohio State and Texas game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Aug 30, 2025. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Well, that didn't go well for American football royalty quarterback Arch Manning.

It's probably unfair to put so much pressure on the NIL superstar for the Texas Longhorns, as his grandfather Archie Manning has said he hasn't done squat yet, and that was certainly the case today for his first game as the true QB1 in a 14-7 upset on the road at "The Shoe" to the reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.

Arch Manning
Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jaylen McClain (18) tries to tackle Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) in the fourth quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Aug 30, 2025. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The burns were fast and furious on social media, but one that was especially brutal was from three-time Super Bowl champion (winning one as a Hog for the Washington Commanders, and two back-to-back with the Denver Broncos) turned NFL analyst-commentator Mark Schlereth, who made fun of all of his endorsement deals vs. his on-field performance today.

"Arch Manning has more commercials in this game than he has completions," Schlereth wrote on X.

Ouch!

Manning finished a very pedestrian 17 of 30 for 170 yards with one touchdown, one interception as the vaunted Texas offense was held to a measly 7 points in the 14-7 loss.

Fellow NFL analyst, ESPN's Peter Schrager, couldn't believe the burn either, commenting, "Stink!," which of course was his nickname throughout Schlereth's NFL career.

Manning has plenty of time to recover to get the Texas offense right, and part of the blame has to be put on head coach Steve Sarkisian, who's play calling was especially suspect in one goal-line sequence.

Peyton and Eli Manning's nephew will be crucified throughout the week, but like Peyton at Tennessee, who many don't remember was always criticized for not being able to wing the big SEC game in college, Arch has plenty of time to get the hype machine on the track.

And no matter what, all of those commercials have Cooper Manning's son laughing all the way to the bank.

arch manning
Aug 30, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) drops back to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half at Ohio Stadium. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

