Ex-NFL star Mark Schlereth crushes Texas QB Arch Manning during Ohio State loss
Well, that didn't go well for American football royalty quarterback Arch Manning.
It's probably unfair to put so much pressure on the NIL superstar for the Texas Longhorns, as his grandfather Archie Manning has said he hasn't done squat yet, and that was certainly the case today for his first game as the true QB1 in a 14-7 upset on the road at "The Shoe" to the reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.
RELATED: Texas QB Arch Manning NIL salary is crazy with No. 2 Carson Beck not even close
The burns were fast and furious on social media, but one that was especially brutal was from three-time Super Bowl champion (winning one as a Hog for the Washington Commanders, and two back-to-back with the Denver Broncos) turned NFL analyst-commentator Mark Schlereth, who made fun of all of his endorsement deals vs. his on-field performance today.
"Arch Manning has more commercials in this game than he has completions," Schlereth wrote on X.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes burnt orange Texas flair holding baby
Ouch!
Manning finished a very pedestrian 17 of 30 for 170 yards with one touchdown, one interception as the vaunted Texas offense was held to a measly 7 points in the 14-7 loss.
Fellow NFL analyst, ESPN's Peter Schrager, couldn't believe the burn either, commenting, "Stink!," which of course was his nickname throughout Schlereth's NFL career.
Manning has plenty of time to recover to get the Texas offense right, and part of the blame has to be put on head coach Steve Sarkisian, who's play calling was especially suspect in one goal-line sequence.
Peyton and Eli Manning's nephew will be crucified throughout the week, but like Peyton at Tennessee, who many don't remember was always criticized for not being able to wing the big SEC game in college, Arch has plenty of time to get the hype machine on the track.
And no matter what, all of those commercials have Cooper Manning's son laughing all the way to the bank.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin
Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance
Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat