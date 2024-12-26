Danica Patrick looks F1-fit worthy in fire-red pants for family Christmas
Danica Patrick wasn’t on the track Christmas Day, but she certainly had a Formula 1 race day-worthy look going on.
The 42-year-old former IndyCar Series driver and current Sky Sports F1 analyst has wowed all 2024 trackside with her fiery fits like her perfect Texas salute cowgirl look, and her engine-starting red leather in Vegas, and her sleeveless top, miniskirt in Mexico City.
For Christmas, Danica brought the fire-red pants to the family gathering.
The top also has a checkered flag look.
Danica wrote ont the post, “A very Merry Christmas to all! When I pray at night I start off with what I am grateful for and it always starts with family, love, friends, and dogs! Then I ask for things.... And the first thing I ask for is a healthy happy and safe family, loved ones and dogs so that we can live very very long and happy lives together!!! ❤️ So grateful. 🙌🏻 🫶🏻.”
The record-setting female driver hasn’t raced since 2018. She’s still the only woman to ever win an IndyCar Series event at the Indy Japan 300 in 2008.
Patrick will be back for F1 for the Australian Grand Prix from March 14-16, but she’s certainly looked ready for the track on Christmas.
