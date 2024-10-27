Travis Kelce ditches mustache, rock Chiefs Just Don fit ahead of Raiders game
The Kansas City Chiefs are ready for yet another win, this time, in the city of sin.
Today, the Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, and the boys have arrived in style.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce stepped into the stadium rocking a dark black Just Don leather jacket with a red and white neck and sleeves, encasing a black wife beater. Kelce is also wearing matching pants with a Just Don logo on it, as well as a Wingfoot symbol.
In addition to this fit, fans also noticed that Travis shaved his mustache — many of whom have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express their gratitude.
Travis’ latest pregame fit is one of his more ominous looks. Perhaps he’s hinting that his girlfriend, pop icon Taylor Swift, might be dropping “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” soon. Or, he may be alluding to the dark vibes of his role on FX’s “Grotesquerie,” which airs its season finale this coming Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Though Swift and Travis may be currently apart as the singer is on the final leg of her critically-acclaimed “Eras Tour,” he is living vicariously through his mother Donna, brother Jason, and sister-in-law Kylie, who were all in attendance last week at one of Swift’s concert stops in Miami Gardens, Florida.
During the most recent episode of Travis and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast — which dropped Thursday, October 24 — Travis expressed that he had “all the FOMO in the world” after missing the concert.
“The Miami stadium was just on another level.” Travis said. “Man, I wish I was there.”
But luckily, it looks like both Swift and Travis will emerge from this season of distance better than ever before. The “Eras Tour” has already become the highest-grossing concert tour of all time. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are currently sitting undefeated in their ongoing season.
