Taylor Swift gives Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt special gift

The singer and girlfriend of Chiefs star Travis Kelce sends “a few friends” something awesome from her Eras Tour.

Matt Ryan

Recording artist Taylor Swift arrive prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Recording artist Taylor Swift arrive prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Taylor Swift is treated like Kansas City Chiefs royalty for her relationship with star tight end Travis Kelce. Ava Hunt is Chiefs royalty as the youngest daughter of owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt.

The singing icon has been very visible at games like her matching fit with Donna Kelce for the Black Friday game this week vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. She’s also gotten to know the Hunt family well, even posing for pictures like this one with the 19-year-old Ava.

Taylor Swift and Ava Hunt
Ava Hunt/Instagram

Swift is on an epic tour called the Eras Tour that started back on March 17, 2023 and finally ends in a week on Sunday, December 8. She sent Ava a special gift from her tour that the SMU Mustangs cheerleader then opened on her Instagram.

Ava Hunt
Ava Hunt/Instagram
Ava Hunt
Ava Hunt/Instagram

It’s a book from the tour. Super sweet. But what made it even sweeter was the note with it that reads the following:

“Oh hi! As we conclude the wildest, most extraordinary adventure of my life, The Eras Tour, I wanted to share with a few friends my memories from it. The friendship bracelets, the traditions, the backstage secrets, the costumes, the world travels, the rain shows and sunsets. But what truly made this tour what it became was the passion, joy, unbridled emotion, and love the fans showed us every night. I hope you’ll enjoy this journey through the memories of my proudest moments: The Eras Tour. Love, (signed) Taylor.”

Ava Hunt
Ava Hunt/Instagram

Taylor is truly about her Swifties fans, and Ava is definitely one. It’s great Ava shared this moment for all to see.

