Incredible Picture Captures Panthers' Niko Mikkola Stanley Cup Beer Drinking Fail

Mikkola was not prepared for the amount of liquid.

Stephen Douglas

Mikkola lifts the Stanley Cup after the Floria Panthers win Game 7.
Mikkola lifts the Stanley Cup after the Floria Panthers win Game 7. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
The Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night. By denying Connor McDavid the Panthers won the first Stanley Cup in franchise history and, even more importantly, avoided becoming one of the few teams to actually blow a 3-0 lead.

After everyone hoisted the Cup on the ice to make sure the whole crowd got a good look, the celebration moved to the locker room where they immediately started using the trophy as a literal cup with varying results. The best picture to come from last night's locker room was of Niko Mikkola getting absolutely drenched.

He's hard to identify, but Mikkola posted the picture to his Instagram Stories. Obviously, he thought the picture was cool because he hasn't updated his main feed since he was playing for the New York Rangers last season.

The defenseman made his NHL debut for the St. Louis Blues in January 2020 and recorded his first point in a win over Buffalo in just his second game. The Blues eventually traded him to New York in 2023 before he signed with the Panthers on a free agent deal a year ago.

Obviously, he chose wisely, and as we all know, the only way to know that for certain is to drink from a cup.

