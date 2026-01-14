Jannik Sinner shockingly loses 'match' to amateur for $1M prize at Australian Open

Jannik Sinner is one of the two heavy favorites to win the Australian Open for the third straight year, along with his buddy and world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Too bad Australian amateur Jordan Smith had to ruin the party — well, only sort of in the most adorable way possible.

Jannik Sinner hugs Jordan Smith after shockingly losing the point | IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

In a great marketing gimmick to promote tennis' first Grand Slam of 2026, amateurs and celebrities took on the world's best for a chance to win $1 million in the "Million Dollar One Point Slam." To be technical, it's Aussie currency, so in US dollars, it equates to about $670,000.

Regardless, Australian amateur Smith played national hero for a night when Sinner, the four-time major winner and world No. 2, shockingly double faulted to let Smith advance.

It was an amazing moment for Smith, and as you can tell, Sinner was ecstatic for him in a heartwarming moment.

Jannik Sinner's first loss at the Australian Open since 2023 🫢



Amateur Jordan Smith advances after Sinner fails to make his serve! #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/gDryQ3pG7Y — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) January 14, 2026

Then with the $1M on the line, Smith beat world No. 117 Joanna Garland, who had an unforced error backhand, probably feeling the pressure just as much as Smith, and the crowd understandably went absolutely nuts.

AMATEUR JORDAN SMITH WINS THE ONE POINT SLAM 🤯 👏



The Aussie amateur earned wins over pros like Jannik Sinner and Amanda Anisimova on his way to the trophy 🏆 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/0sZLwxPk1p — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) January 14, 2026

Smith makes history in the massive 'upset'

Tennis fans had fun with the awesome moment, noting that since 2024, only two men have won an event that both Alcaraz and Sinner have played in — Andrey Rublev at the 2024 Madrid Open, and Jordan Smith for the "One Point Slam."

Since 2024, only two men have won an event that both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner had entered:



Andrey Rublev, Madrid 2024

Jordan Smith, 1 Point Slam 2026 pic.twitter.com/BzV3pUDxSJ — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) January 14, 2026

It was also Sinner's first "loss" at the Aussie Open since 2023 as the two-timd defending champion.

