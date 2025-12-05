Jannik Sinner shares intimate moment with gf Laila Hasanovic away from tennis court

Other than being a world-renowned tennis star, world No. 1 and four-time grand slam winner Jannik Sinner, seems to have found his match off the court.

Sinner, 24, enjoyed a romantic evening with his new girlfriend, Danish model Laila Hasanovic, over a luxurious dinner and show in Dubai.

Laila Hasanovic, her boyfriend Jannik Sinner, and their dog Snoopy, after the men's singles final of the ATP Italian Open in Turin, Italy. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

An online video circulated across social media of the young attractive couple laughing together while leaning close during an exclusive dinner show at the Mandarin Oriental hotel, located in Downtown Dubai.

Laila Hasanovic with her full look at the Venice Film Festival | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Cuddled up next to each other, Jannik and Laila were seen giggling throughout the show as the tennis champion is pictured whispering into the model's ear, with his coach awkwardly sitting beside them as the the third wheel.

Sinner shifted into his tennis career at age 13, when he relocated to Bordighera to train with the highly respected veteran coach, Riccardo Piatti.

Piatti, 67, took Sinner under his wing for a total of seven formative years, building the foundation to win four major titles, including this year's Wimbledon and Australian Open crowns.

Since then, Jannik has grown a massive social media presence, with over 5 million followers on Instagram, and launching the Jannik Sinner Foundation, dedicated to supporting youth sports and education.

Laila and Jannik finally went public after playing coy

Laila Hasanovic attends Jannik Sinner's round of 16 match at the Vienna Open. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Jannik and Laila were first seen together in late October 2025, as he confirmed his relationship with the model during his victory speech at the Vienna Open. But clues had been dropped over the summer that the two were already a couple.

Hasanovic, 25, is a Danish supermodel and social media influencer who is known for collaborating with luxury beauty brands and posting fashionable content on her Instagram profile which has over 460, 000 followers.

Hasanovic was reportedly dating Mick Schumacher, the former Formula 1 star prior to Sinner after calling it quits back in April, 2025.

The couple has not made any comments on their relationship since going public, but it's obvious that the world No. 1 is smitten.

Laila Hasanovic/Instagram

