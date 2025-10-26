Jannik Sinner confirms girlfriend Laila Hasanovic in speech with model attending
As we suspected, Brooks Nader seems to have been using Jannik Sinner for free publicity during the US Open.
The world No. 2 men's tennis singles superstar and four-time Grand Slam winner, including the reigning Australian Open and Wimbledon champion, caused a stir with his victory speech at the Vienna Open this morning by officially hard launching his relationship with model Laila Hasanovic, who had attended in his player's box throughout the week.
"Thank you so much for the support," the Italian said, speaking English. "The work you put in, the effort. Also to understand me at times it is not easy, but thank you for putting in the effort. Everyone here, with family, my girlfriend, friends. To my whole team and also those watching at home. Thank you so much for the support,”
Sinner also wrote in an Instagram post, "This one feels very special 🏆 Thank you all for the support ❤️."
Brooks Nader, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and "Love Thy Nader" reality star, had intimated she had been dating both Sinner and world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz during this year's US Open, but many tennis fans had already done detective work to find out it was Hasanovic that was already his girlfriend, attending the French Open final and Sinner having a photo of her on his smartphone lock screen. Sinner lost to Alcaraz at the French Open and to the six-time major winner again at the US Open.
Hasanovic, 24, has also dated race-car driver Mick Schumacher, son of the legendary seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher. Mick had a brief run in Formula 1 as well.
There had been speculation that Hasanovic also dated Danish pro tennis player Holger Rune briefly, but Hasanovic, also from Denmark, dispelled it personally. Rune was also called out by Sinner's ex-girlfriend, Anna Kalinskaya, for trying to slip into her DMs.
"So I can't even watch a regular game in my hometown without people starting dating rumors?," Hasanovic wrote. "Come on guys,"
Hasanovic sat with Sinner's parents for today's match, so it was definitely the official unveiling of their relationship, as the fashion influencer attended several of Sinner's matches in Vienna.
Unlike Nader, Hasanovic is much more discreet with her relationships. Now it's confirmed it is indeed Jannik Sinner.
