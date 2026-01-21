LeBron James Makes Bold Lakers Statement After Scathing Jeanie Buss 'Ego' Take Down

And the Los Angeles Lakers thought their biggest problem was terrible defense or LeBron James' all-powerful agent Rich Paul pontificating Austin Reaves trades.

In a scathing feature dropped by ESPN's Baxter Holmes, former owner turned Lakers governor Jeanie Buss went "Game of Thrones" style for the Mark Walter group that bought the storied NBA franchise for $10 billion, firing everyone of her siblings red wedding style.

Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss

As if that wasn't scandalous enough, the juiciest section of the feature might be the unsavory things reported about Dr. Jerry Buss' daughter Jeanie, 64, with regards to Paul's most famous client and business partner, LeBron James.

LeBron's 'outsized ego' has become too much for Jeanie

Lakers forward LeBron James

"Jeanie privately grumbled... about what she felt was James' outsized ego and the overt control that he and Klutch Sports... exerted over the organization at times," Holmes writes.

For those that don't know, Rich Paul runs Klutch Sports, and it has been a common complaint among many NBA executives. So Buss is certainly not alone. This feature might also be a direct retaliation for Paul spouting off getting rid of Reaves, a Lakers fan-favorite and free agent at the end of the season, after the 27 year old rejected LA's extension offer.

Lakers star Luka Doncic gets a hug from governor Jeanie Buss.

Mrs. Buss was reportedly also upset that LeBron, 41, a four-time NBA champion and league MVP, was not "grateful" that the team drafted his son Bronny James, 21, which many thought was an overreach, not to mention the very unusual $4.4 million guaranteed money for a second-round pick.

LeBron claps back on his Instagram Stories

Lakers forward LeBron James

The 21-time NBA All-Star and generational talent that is widely considered one of the greatest of all time, with some calling him the GOAT over Michael Jordan, was obviously not going to stay completely silent.

Posting on his Instagram Stories, King James reposted a close-up of his Nike "Shut Up and Dribble 23s", which conveniently say, "Still King."

To make it clear, LeBron also commented on his own post in all caps, "STILL" with the yelling emoji.

LeBron James makes a bold statement after the Jeanie Buss report.

Needless to say get your popcorn ready, because this seems like a possible divorce in the making as the NBA trade deadline looms.

Lakers governor Jeanie Buss and husband Jay Mohr

