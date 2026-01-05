Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah posts awkward note after Dolphins QB's terrible season

Deshaun Watson has company now for biggest NFL QB bust with a massive contract.

While the Cleveland Browns continue to be a mess thanks to the continued fallout from the $230 million albatross of Watson's fully guaranteed contract, with fired head coach Kevin Stefanski being the latest victim, the Miami Dolphins have now joined the club for most inept franchises figuring out what to do with Tua Tagovailoa's $212.4 million extension from 2024, which still has two years remaining and has $167.17 fully guaranteed.

Dec. 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While cleaning out his locker today, the Dolphins former No. 5 overall pick would welcome a trade.

"That would be dope," Tua said. "I would be good with it."

Aug. 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniels with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) on thee sidelines during the second half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

While former the Alabama Crimson Tide national champion, who famously got Jalen Hurts benched in the title game, would love a change of scenery, not too many teams will want the 27-year-old, one-time Pro Bowler with $54 million still guaranteed for next season. The Dolphins too would be on the hook for nearly $100 million if the club released him.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) throws against Tennessee at Bryant-Denny Stadium | MICKEY WELSH/Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Tua's wife Annah thinks he had a great year

Tua's wife always has fantastic game-day fits to support her husband, but her note at the end of this season feels especially awkward, especially since the 2023 NFL passing yards leader got benched the final three games for seventh-round rookie Quinn Ewers.

"Watching you finish year 6 has been such a reminder of how much heart you pour into everything you do," Mrs. Tagovailoa wrote. "Beyond the game, we’re so thankful for the friendships, the community, and the people who’ve become family along the way. Feeling deeply blessed and beyond proud of you 🤍"

Obviously Tua's wife will have her husband's back, despite the disastrous season, but the timing just feels off, especially when the Hawaii native was so unreliable that head coach Mike McDaniel, who might be fired by the time you read this, chose a seventh-round rookie over Tua to save his job.

Equally disappointing big-time bust, Zach Wilson, who was also passed over by McDaniel for the Dolphins QB1, has a wife, Nicolette that usually steals more headlines these days for her fantastic fits.

Annah Tagovailoa matches Nicolette Wilson in custom Dolphins sweatsuits, supporting their NFL bust husbands. | Annah Tagovailoa/Instagram

She adored the post, writing in the comments, "Love you and your family so very much❤️."

Not loving Tua very much right now are Dolphins fans, who are not very proud of him.

Oct. 19, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) reacts while walking off the field after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

