Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola's $3M NIL salary under dispute with discrepancy
Dylan Raiola is single-handedly trying to bring the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team back into the national spotlight.
To keep the sensational sophomore happy, it was reported that the 20-year-old Patrick Mahomes "twin" was paid $3 million this season to make sure head coach Matt Rhule kept the momentum going from his promising rookie campaign.
On3 Sports usually has these numbers on lock down, but they oddly haven a discrepancy it what he's actually paid.
Their college football insider Pete Nakos is the one that reported the $3 million, but the On3 Top 100 NIL valuation rankings only has the number at $2.3 million.
"A source close to Dylan Raiola told On3 that the rising sophomore will make more than $3 million this season," Nakos wrote a couple of weeks ago in his highest paid QB rankings. "That figure is an all-in number between roster value and NIL deals, including partnerships with Adidas and Panini."
It's unclear why there is a discrepancy, but no matter what the real number, Raiola is living like a king in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Also, so what if Raiola exactly imitates the three-time Super Bowl winning champion and two-time NFL MVP Mahomes, especially as he opens his season against the Cincinnati Bearcats at the Kansas City Chiefs' cathedral, Arrowhead Stadium.
Also Patrick and his wife Brittany Mahomes are in the building. Talk about awkward.
Hopefully Raiola walks away a winner too.
