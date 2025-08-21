Miami QB Carson Beck is not making $4M as real NIL salary revealed
No NIL "salary" is more highly scrutinized than Carson Beck's.
The former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback, who won two national championships as a backup, transferred to the Miami Hurricanes after a disappointing and injury plagued 2023 season, withdrawing his name from the NFL draft as he saw his draft stock plummet.
At the time, the headlines everywhere touted his NIL "salary" at $4 million, not to mention the over-the-top antics with his then influencer girlfriend Hanna Cavinder, who many thought was a major factor in his decision to go to the U.
Well after the Cavinder relationship crashed and burned, Beck, who was still recovering from the UCL injury to his throwing elbow, which happened during the SEC Championship Game, smartly laid low for awhile before ACC media availability in June.
Now On3's Pete Nakos has his real NIL "salary" heading into the 2025 season, as he helms the No. 10 ranked Hurricanes in a personal redemption tour.
Nakos has it at $3-$3.2 million, good for No. 2 among college football quarterbacks, behind Duke's Darian Mensah at $4 million, and tied with much hyped Michigan recruit Bryce Underwood.
Now this is only for the salary portion, this doesn't include any other endorsements and sponsors someone like Beck has, which can also be a lucrative addition.
Looking at On3's NIL valuations Top 100 list, they have Beck at No. 2 there as well, making $4.3 million, way behind the Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning, who is at an impressive $6.8 million.
Beck is still extremely polarizing, with college football experts sharply divided. CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello says he looks "phenomenal." The Athletic's Christopher Kamrani believes he'll be benched before November.
The Miami coaching staff strongly disagree with that assessment, including head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson. They believe the Canes could have back-to-back No. 1 overall picks after Cam Ward this year.
If that's the case, that NIL salary for a one-year rental will be well worth it for both parties.
