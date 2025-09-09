NFL's huge fine for Jalen Carter's spitting was right call before Eagles-Chiefs game
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter didn’t even play a down in Week 1 and he lost a bunch of money. It was the right call by the NFL, however.
In one of the more bizarre scenarios you’ll ever see on the football field, Carter approached Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott following the kickoff where it looked like they were talking smack and then all of a sudden flags were thrown and Carter was ejected. When cameras were slowed down, they showed Carter had spit on Prescott’s jersey.
Prescott was later seen in additional video spitting first in Carter’s direction.
The NFL determined the Cowboys quarterback did not violate any rules there and he wasn’t subject to any disciplinary action. Carter, on the other hand, was and was fined $57,222.
Carter is in the third year of a four-year, $21.8 million rookie contract. His base salary this season is $1,030,000, or $57,222 per week is how the fine was determined.
That definitely hurts the wallet a bit, but it was an ugly incident that deserved a harsh punishment.
The Eagles are glad he wasn’t suspended as Carter is an interior anchor on defense and they’ll need him in Week 2 for the Super Bowl rematch at the Kansas City Chiefs.
