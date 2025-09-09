NFL Hands Eagles DT Jalen Carter Hefty Fine for Spitting at Dak Prescott
The NFL officially handed Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter his punishment for spitting at Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during Thursday night's season-opener, causing him to be ejected before a single snap from scrimmage.
Carter was fined $57,222 by the NFL, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. This is how much Carter makes in a week based on his salary. The Week 1 game he missed from being ejected will serve as the one-game suspension for Carter, meaning he won't be suspended for any more games.
Carter will not appeal the NFL's decision, but instead focus on the Eagles' highly-anticipated Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Chiefs slated for Sunday afternoon.
Here's the full statement from the NFL, in which the league emphasizes how this situation has created a standard for sportsmanship. If a player spits at another in the future, a suspension will be likely.
Additionally, an agreement was determined between the Eagles and agent Drew Rosenhaus that the suspension will not be used to void guarantees in Carter's contract or for seeking a signing bonus.
Philadelphia defensive coordinator Vic Fangio discussed Carter's leadership on the Eagles when speaking to the media on Tuesday.
“To be considered a leader, actions speak louder than words. And he has to speak with his actions.” Fangio said, via PHLY Sports' EJ Smith.
It was uncharted territory for the NFL to discipline Carter, as there weren't rules for spitting at other players. However, it was believed that Carter wasn't going to get a suspension from the league. He technically only was given the one-game suspension, which he's already served.