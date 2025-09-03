'NFL Redzone' perfection is dead forever as Scott Hanson confirms commercials
Seven hours of commercial-free football is gone forever.
Scott Hanson, who has a ridiculously high approval rating for an on-air NFL personality, confirmed the news on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" that every sports fan's favorite viewing experience, "NFL Redzone," has just lost its awesomeness.
As we predicted when ESPN took control of the most valuable franchise in the NFL Network portfolio, "NFL Redzone" was going to have ads.
And sadly for Hanson, he's lost his signature catchphrase, "Seven hours of commercial-free football starts now!" Instead, it'll be something like, "Seven hours of great NFL action starts now, with plenty of ads to ruin your viewing experience."
Yeah, you're right. It doesn't have the same punch.
Poor Scott. Not even his sunny disposition could salvage the pain felt by every single NFL fan. It was our last bastion of non-corporate greed.
But with all things NFL, it was only a matter of time. NFL owners and Roger Goodell love money and complete sports domination more than anything, so the outcome was inevitable.
Hanson insists it'll still be fantastic, saying, "“We’re not going to sacrifice any great football. We will not miss a touchdown.”
We don't believe you Scott. But we thank you for telling us.
RIP "NFL Redzone" awesomeness.
