The Athlete Lifestyle logo

'NFL Redzone' perfection is dead forever as Scott Hanson confirms commercials

As we predicted, the inevitable outcome is now a reality as 'NFL Redzone' loses its awesomeness.

Matthew Graham

Feb 2, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Scott Hanson during red carpet arrivals for the NFL Honors show at the Fox Theatre.
Feb 2, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Scott Hanson during red carpet arrivals for the NFL Honors show at the Fox Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Seven hours of commercial-free football is gone forever.

Scott Hanson, who has a ridiculously high approval rating for an on-air NFL personality, confirmed the news on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" that every sports fan's favorite viewing experience, "NFL Redzone," has just lost its awesomeness.

RELATED: ESPN shamefully makes Lee Corso fly Southwest for final 'College Gameday'

Scott Hanson
Feb 2, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Scott Hanson during red carpet arrivals for the NFL Honors show at the Fox Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As we predicted when ESPN took control of the most valuable franchise in the NFL Network portfolio, "NFL Redzone" was going to have ads.

And sadly for Hanson, he's lost his signature catchphrase, "Seven hours of commercial-free football starts now!" Instead, it'll be something like, "Seven hours of great NFL action starts now, with plenty of ads to ruin your viewing experience."

Yeah, you're right. It doesn't have the same punch.

RELATED: New ESPN star Katie Feeney flaunts lavish NYC apartment for 23rd birthday

Poor Scott. Not even his sunny disposition could salvage the pain felt by every single NFL fan. It was our last bastion of non-corporate greed.

But with all things NFL, it was only a matter of time. NFL owners and Roger Goodell love money and complete sports domination more than anything, so the outcome was inevitable.

Roger Goodell
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell begins the bike parade that was part of the 2025 NFL Draft outside Lambeau Field on April 26, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. / Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hanson insists it'll still be fantastic, saying, "“We’re not going to sacrifice any great football. We will not miss a touchdown.”

We don't believe you Scott. But we thank you for telling us.

RIP "NFL Redzone" awesomeness.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game

Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Business