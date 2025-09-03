Scott Hanson Announces That RedZone Will Now Have Commercials
There will be no more "seven hours of commercial-free football" when RedZone returns for the 2025 NFL season this Sunday.
RedZone, which will now be distributed by ESPN, will include commercials all season for the first time this year, host Scott Hanson shared Wednesday on the Pat McAfee Show. McAfee insisted after the news that, “I don’t think anybody is upset about the commercials," but he is clearly not reading the room. One of the great appeals of RedZone has long been that viewers can pay to watch football without commercials, but they no longer have that option.
The change seemed to be hinted at when RedZone began showing advertisements on half of the screen toward the end of last season, and commercials will now remain a part of the program going forward.
With this, Hanson shared that his slogan is officially changing to, “Seven hours of RedZone Football start now.”
Hanson initially debuted this catchphrase after RedZone was called out for showing the split-screen advertisements, and it is unfortunately here to stay. Hanson added that they will not "sacrifice any great football for the business side of things," and that they will not miss a touchdown or first-and-goal situation.