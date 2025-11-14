The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Nico Harrison posts first reaction after Mavericks firing with a single word

If the disgraced general manager had shown this kind of self-deprecation after the failed trade, maybe he would have save his job.

Matthew Graham

Oct. 6, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd (left) and general manager Nico Harrison (right) look on before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dickie's Arena.
Oct. 6, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd (left) and general manager Nico Harrison (right) look on before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dickie's Arena. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nico Harrison was crushed universally.

The former Nike executive, who was close to Kobe Bryant, turned NBA general manager for the Dallas Mavericks had been universally respected until the disastrous Luka Doncic blockbuster.

Harrison never recovered, getting fired on Tuesday by the Dallas Mavericks, his reputation forever tainted that it's hard to imagine the 52 year old, still extremely young for an NBA GM, will ever get a chance to be one ever again.

Nico Harrison
Oct. 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

But enough negativity, there is plenty of that to go around. Harrison is also a husband and father, and time heals all wounds.

Harrison built his reputation at Nike by being a trustworthy figure for the biggest names at the company, most notably Michael Jordan and Kobe. In fact, it has been reported by several outlets that being with the Los Angeles Lakers legend every day was a huge reason Harrison got rid of Luka, because the five-time All-NBA First Team selection never had the insane work ethic needed to win championships.

The perfect single word of where Harrison is now

Nico Harrison
Jun. 27, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; (from left) Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and Mavericks first overall pick Cooper Flagg and head coach Jason Kidd pose for a photo at the Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Harrison unfortunately never handled the aftermath well, and if he had shown the same self-deprecating sense of humor that he exhibits in his Instagram profile, maybe he could have saved his job and reputation.

First spotted by Front Office Sports, The former Montana State player wrote, "Unemployed" along with "Girl dad" for his profile page.

Nico Harrison
Nico Harrison writes "unemployed" after getting fired from the Dallas Mavericks on his Instagram profile. / Nico Harrison/Instagram

On a scale of one to hilarious, Harrison absolutely nailed it.

'Girl Dad' will be his No. 1 priority in the short term

Nico Harrison
Jun. 27, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison speaks to the media at the Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Harrison proudly posted that his daughter Nia has committed to the USC Trojans for the track and field team, specializing in the high jump. (He has another daughter, Noelle, and is married to Darlise Harrison.)

The proud dad, understandably so, wrote in his caption, "Congratulations @niaharrison_ Fight on ✌️." Ironically, Luka plays just up the street.

While being an NBA GM may no longer be in the cards, Harrison will land on his feet in an executive role or as an on-air analyst.

He'd also be smart to start spinning his side of the story in the same genuine and funny manner as his IG profile.

Heck, maybe he can right a past wrong and reunite with Stephen Curry, who he famously disrespected while at Nike given the news the Golden State Warriors legend has surprisingly parted ways with Under Armour.

Now that would be a true redemption arc.

Stephen Curry, Steph Curry
Jan. 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles on the court during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
Home/Business