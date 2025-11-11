NBA World Stunned As Mavericks Fire GM Nico Harrison Months After Luka Trade
After months and months of pleading with team ownership to fire Nico Harrison, the general manager who helped orchestrate the bombshell trade that sent Luka Dončić to the Lakers, Mavericks fans were vindicated on Tuesday when news broke that Harrison is, in fact, on his way out.
Indeed, the Mavs and team owner Patrick Dumont have confirmed that Harrison has been relieved of his GM duties, effective immediately, and that Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi will serve as co-interim general managers in his place. The bombshell decision arrives just under a year out from said Dončić trade, and less than 24 hours after "Fire Nico" chants again broke out at the American Airlines Center during the Mavs' Monday night loss to the Bucks.
Considering the magnitude of the news, fans were extremely quick to react online ... and we're sure you can guess the tenor of the conversation. Take a look at that below:
As a few experts and fans, like writer Zach Lowe, pointed out, however, Dumont did have a role in the trade at the center of all of this, too. Unfortunately for Harrison, though, Dumont is the guy who makes the decisions—which means Nico is just going to have to be the sacrificial lamb.